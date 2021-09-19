Brokerages Anticipate Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $839.32 Million

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to post sales of $839.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $650.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $576.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 33,151 shares worth $1,950,627. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.03.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.