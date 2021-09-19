Brokerages Anticipate Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $839.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to post sales of $839.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $650.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $576.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 33,151 shares worth $1,950,627. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.03.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

