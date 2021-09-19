Brokerages Anticipate Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.29 Million

Brokerages expect that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will report sales of $172.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $785.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $725.29 million to $841.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $942.39 million, with estimates ranging from $795.40 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

TLRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC downgraded Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tilray by 634.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Tilray by 153.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 22,314 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tilray by 14.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tilray has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.