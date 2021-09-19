Brokerages Expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.09). Carrols Restaurant Group reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $424.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.94 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $199.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.