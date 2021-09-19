Brokerages Expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages predict that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.29). EQT reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%.

Several analysts have commented on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041,538 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in EQT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,217,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $598,592,000 after purchasing an additional 435,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,170,000 after purchasing an additional 467,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in EQT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,588,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,207,000 after purchasing an additional 543,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EQT by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,577 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. EQT has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

