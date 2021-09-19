Brokerages Expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galecto’s earnings. Galecto reported earnings of ($55.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Galecto will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Galecto.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLTO. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLTO stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. Galecto has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

