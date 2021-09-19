Brokerages Expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.91 Million

Analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to post $275.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $217.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $355.00 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $173.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $765.00 million to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $294.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 4.74. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $99.26.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

