Brokerages Expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to announce sales of $258.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $257.00 million to $260.63 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $297.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NYSE PJT opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,443,000 after purchasing an additional 320,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 569.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 118,734 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 284,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 104,456 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,924,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,493,000 after purchasing an additional 94,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

