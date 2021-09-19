Brokerages Expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. STAAR Surgical reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow STAAR Surgical.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $143.37 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.10 and a 200 day moving average of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.36 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 67,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $10,686,353.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,023 shares of company stock worth $37,906,905 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $584,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,745 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,968 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,200,000 after acquiring an additional 452,609 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,797,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,603,000 after acquiring an additional 254,924 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.