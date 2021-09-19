Brokerages Expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) will report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.62). Tricida reported earnings of ($1.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($3.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.95). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $216.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.34. Tricida has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tricida by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tricida by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

