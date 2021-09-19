Brokerages Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.13. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBK opened at $84.19 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.07.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

