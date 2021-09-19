Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:WEE)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$155.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.72 million.

