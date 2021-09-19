Brokers Offer Predictions for SkillSoft Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SKIL)

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for SkillSoft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SkillSoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SKIL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of SKIL stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SkillSoft has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth $178,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth $387,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

