BSCView Hits Market Cap of $141,849.74 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 19th. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BSCView has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. BSCView has a total market cap of $141,849.74 and approximately $3,755.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00070393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00119724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.00173476 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.00 or 0.07069645 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,765.29 or 0.99758971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.79 or 0.00851682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

