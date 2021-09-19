Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,301.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CABO opened at $1,964.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,980.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,870.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cable One will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,005.00, for a total transaction of $601,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total value of $2,445,996.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,821 shares of company stock valued at $13,877,532. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 1.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Cable One by 1.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cable One by 61.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

