Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on COG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

COG stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $20.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $198,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,557.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 973,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 946,602 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $409,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 513,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares in the last quarter.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

