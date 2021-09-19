Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 297,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
NASDAQ CHI opened at $15.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $15.81.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%.
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
