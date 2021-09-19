Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,181 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Calavo Growers worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steve Hollister acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $40.77 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $720.94 million, a P/E ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

