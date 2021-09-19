Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,753 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Caleres worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Caleres by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter worth $1,344,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Caleres by 335.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Caleres by 86.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,083,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,611,000 after buying an additional 282,981 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAL opened at $22.25 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $851.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Caleres’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,699.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,388,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $457,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,233. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CL King raised Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

