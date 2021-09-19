Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 19,138 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,138 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607,594 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Plug Power by 89.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 19.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $283,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,773 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,373,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,572,000 after purchasing an additional 786,456 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $26.47 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, June 25th. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

