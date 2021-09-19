Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,149 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.40% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.57. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

