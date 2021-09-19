Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,849 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,005,000 after buying an additional 329,632 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 343.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,559,000 after buying an additional 1,933,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,098,000 after buying an additional 112,481 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,491,000 after buying an additional 78,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,885,000 after buying an additional 80,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,600,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,316 shares of company stock worth $8,588,130 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,781.00, a PEG ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 0.09.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.