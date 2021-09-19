Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,949,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,473 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,674,000 after purchasing an additional 898,960 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $16,625,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,680,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

