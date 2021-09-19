Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,656 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.32.

LULU opened at $426.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $399.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.44. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $434.22. The company has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,835 shares of company stock worth $18,663,305. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

