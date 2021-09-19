Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 34,232 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,232 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Carrier Global by 22.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,484 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Carrier Global by 16.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 385,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 53,056 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 237,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

CARR opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

