Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 4,305 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 95.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 44.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $177.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.44 and a 52 week high of $182.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

