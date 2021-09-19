Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 6,500 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of AllianceBernstein worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,330,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at $2,275,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth about $1,142,000. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AB. Citigroup upped their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

NYSE AB opened at $52.06 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $52.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.10.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.09%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

