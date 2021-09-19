Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 986 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 24,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $421.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.26. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $290.44 and a fifty-two week high of $432.64.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.