Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,471 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $136,772,000 after purchasing an additional 137,190 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 139,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 20,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

