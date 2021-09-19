Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,175,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.40.

Analog Devices stock opened at $171.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.