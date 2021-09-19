Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,845 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $131,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000.

NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $60.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.15. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $61.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

