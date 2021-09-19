Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 1,752.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,018 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 49,041 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 364.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 153,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 120,435 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 315.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $73.62 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $75.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

