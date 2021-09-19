Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.22 Million Position in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) by 274.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,533 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 3.40% of VanEck Steel ETF worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in VanEck Steel ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Steel ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Steel ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Steel ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Steel ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000.

Get VanEck Steel ETF alerts:

VanEck Steel ETF stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. VanEck Steel ETF has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $68.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.53.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Steel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Steel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.