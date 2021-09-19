Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.50 Million Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,361 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 287.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 166.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in WestRock by 30.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in WestRock during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

WRK opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average is $53.16. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

