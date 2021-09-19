Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.72 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,302 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,615,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,520,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,238,000 after purchasing an additional 289,584 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,631,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,620,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

VDE opened at $69.64 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.97.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.