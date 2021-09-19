Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.04 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,447 shares of company stock worth $33,808,533 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $561.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $540.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.59.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.