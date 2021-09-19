Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.10 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 440.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in The Progressive by 38.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 2.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in The Progressive by 9.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. decreased their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $92.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.74. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,145,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,825.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,943. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.