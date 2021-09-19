Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.25 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 46.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 87,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 27,675 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.57.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FIS opened at $123.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 883.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.