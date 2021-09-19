Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.64 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 70.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Prologis by 1,592.9% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $130.11 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.60. The company has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

