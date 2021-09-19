Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 94.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,311 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $46.34.

