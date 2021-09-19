Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) by 575.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,908 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 3.10% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter worth about $374,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter worth about $592,000.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.