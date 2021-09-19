Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after buying an additional 270,933 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,715,000 after buying an additional 246,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Cummins by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 410,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,022,000 after purchasing an additional 185,246 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI stock opened at $227.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.70 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.30 and its 200 day moving average is $249.21.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.