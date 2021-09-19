Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

ED opened at $73.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

