Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $7.48 Million in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,499,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,039,000 after buying an additional 89,265 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,976,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,538,000 after purchasing an additional 408,472 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7,179.1% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,784,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after buying an additional 1,760,466 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 113.8% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,248,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,758,000 after buying an additional 664,565 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,222,000 after buying an additional 50,064 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $57.27 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

