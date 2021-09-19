Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 89.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL opened at $218.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.65 and a 200 day moving average of $217.26. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.