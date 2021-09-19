Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 29,779 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,779 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $811,000.

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $43.76 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $43.58.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

