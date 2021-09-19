Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 30,315 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,315 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 346.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $22.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $22.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.