Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 94,637 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,637 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.46% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $7,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 240.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKE opened at $68.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.90. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

