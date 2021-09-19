Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,944,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,925 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of VBI Vaccines worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

VBIV opened at $3.31 on Friday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $847.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%. As a group, analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $2,455,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV).

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.