Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,970 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in CME Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in CME Group by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CME shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.83.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $188.65 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

