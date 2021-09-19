Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,130 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.73. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $71.32.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.